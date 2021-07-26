1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,656,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.36 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

