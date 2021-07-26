10,512 Shares in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. Adagene Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $873.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adagene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

