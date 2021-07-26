11,250 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

