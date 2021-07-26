129,300 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.36. 406,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company has a market cap of $458.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

