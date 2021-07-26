$13.55 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to post $13.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $56.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.05 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $96.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GBNH traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

