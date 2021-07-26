131,695 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $88,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 7,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.