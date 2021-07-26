1,344,642 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,344,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.84% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $710.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

