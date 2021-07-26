148,500 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLBLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

