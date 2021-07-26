155,991 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.