$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post $158.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.40 million and the lowest is $158.35 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $696.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $890.65 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,214 shares of company stock worth $8,749,758.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,073. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -234.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

