$159.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post sales of $159.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.10 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849. The company has a market capitalization of $636.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

