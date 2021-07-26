$163.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $163.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.21 million and the lowest is $158.57 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $141.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $686.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $10,530,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,104. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.66.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

