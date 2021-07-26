1,689 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $276.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.81.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.