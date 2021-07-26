1,741 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.