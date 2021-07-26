1,745 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 260.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1,449.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $694.01 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $693.21 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

