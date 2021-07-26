174,638 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 4,265.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FTIV opened at $13.28 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.