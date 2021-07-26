17,787 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.98 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

