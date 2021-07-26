$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the highest is $18.58 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $77.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

