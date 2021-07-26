18,339 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

