1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,522. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.