$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MGM opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

