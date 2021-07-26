$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.42. 3M reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.17.

MMM traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $202.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.14. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

