$2.35 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.16. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $449.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12 month low of $134.15 and a 12 month high of $452.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.80. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

