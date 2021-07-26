$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $142.75. 120,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,802. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

