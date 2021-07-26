2,144 Shares in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWGV opened at $123.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.39. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $123.30.

