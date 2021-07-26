21,588 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE:D traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.05. 159,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,509. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

