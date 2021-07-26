2,170,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,461,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

