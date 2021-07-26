2,202 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 201,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

