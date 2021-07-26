$235.75 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post sales of $235.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $236.10 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $946.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,562. Rogers has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

