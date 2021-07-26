$26.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $26.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.80 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $709.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

