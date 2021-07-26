$28.38 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $28.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.35 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $128.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $157.33 million, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $163.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVOX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 138,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.