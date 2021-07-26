29,076 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSG. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

