2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1,660.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 2U by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 5.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

