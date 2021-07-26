$310.57 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $310.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.91 million and the highest is $325.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,364. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

