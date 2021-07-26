3,252 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $170.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.61. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

