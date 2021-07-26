3,262 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.