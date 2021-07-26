34,000 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLCAU. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.