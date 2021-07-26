34,554 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,634. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

