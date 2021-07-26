3,890 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

