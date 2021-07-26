40,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSEVU. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $125,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $199,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEVU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.