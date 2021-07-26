4,463 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,147,000 after buying an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,911. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

