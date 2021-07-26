46,069 Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.02. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.74.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Nuvve Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

