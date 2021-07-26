$466.09 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $466.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $485.90 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $472.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 600,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,207. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

