46,800 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.36. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,085. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

