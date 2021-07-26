49,554 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.24% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,000,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

