50,429 Shares in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

FSSIU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.