51,914 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter.

PULS remained flat at $$49.73 during midday trading on Monday. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,829. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75.

