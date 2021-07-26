54,870 Shares in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.16% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPWR. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPWR opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

