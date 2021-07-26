71,578 Shares in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,566,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,627,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,608,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTOC stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

