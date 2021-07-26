76,340 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IHG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. 1,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.71 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

